Hurricane Delta strengthens again ahead of Friday landfall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – Hurricane Delta continued to strengthen Thursday night ahead of its forecasted landfall Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 p.m. Thursday advisory.

Delta’s winds picked up a bit to 120 mph Thursday night, maintaining its status as a major Category 3 storm. It was about 285 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana and was moving north-northwest at about 12 mph., the NHC said.

Slight strengthening is possible overnight. It is also expected to weaken as it approaches landfall, with significant weakening forecast once the center of the hurricane moves inland, the NHC said.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the most recent forecast for Hurricane Delta has the storm making landfall “almost precisely” where Hurricane Laura struck in August.

The governor said in a radio interview Thursday that southwestern Louisiana could be helped by the fast pace of Delta, which is expected to move in and out of the area more quickly than Laura.

But he also acknowledged the fragility of the region due to Laura, which damaged or destroyed thousands of homes. Many salvageable houses still are covered in blue tarps awaiting roof repairs or rebuilding.

“Those structures have not yet been repaired. The electrical infrastructure there is in the process of being repaired. And we’ve got people who are very tired. We’re still sheltering over 6,000 people from southwest Louisiana in 12 hotels, primarily in New Orleans,” Edwards said. “It’s going to be a very challenging situation.”