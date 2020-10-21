Hurricane Epsilon rapidly intensifies to Category 3 storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Epsilon has rapidly intensified into a major Category 3 hurricane on Thursday with winds of 115 mph.

The National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. update shows Epsilon will make its closest approach to Bermuda on Thursday afternoon or evening.

The storm is currently 340 miles east-southeast of Bermuda and moving northwest at 10 mph.

Gradual weakening is forecast to begin on Thursday and continue into the weekend.

Large swells generated by Epsilon are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Greater Antilles, and the Leeward Islands, and are expected to reach portions of the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days.

Epsilon is the fourth major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season.