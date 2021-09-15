Hurricane Hunter aircraft to investigate system forecast to move by NC coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is investigating a low-pressure system Tuesday afternoon that is forecast to move by the North Carolina coast.

The National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. Wednesday update said the system is located a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas.

Conditions are expected to be more conducive for development over the next couple of days to allow the system to form into a tropical depression.

While the system could brush the Outer Banks, it is likely to stay offshore.

Coastal areas along the mid-Atlantic can expect high surf later in the week, NHC said.

Any impact on central North Carolina will be minimal.

