RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday morning Ian became a hurricane, and as of Monday evening has quickly become a Category 2 with winds of 100 miles per hour as it moves to the north-northwest at 13 miles per hour. This storm is in a favorable environment, which also why Ian has quickly strengthened.

Ian is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by Tuesday morning. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center also predict it will eventually become a strong category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph in the southern Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday morning.

Ian is forecast to slow down and eventually make landfall likely around the “Big Bend”, but landfall is also possible anywhere from Tampa up toward Panama City Beach. Significant flooding and storm surge is likely all along the Gulf Coast of Florida, especially around Tampa Bay.

Ian is expected to weaken to a tropical storm on Friday and move up into northeast Georgia as a tropical depression with highest winds all the way down to 35 mph on Saturday.

North Carolina will likely have indirect impacts from Hurricane Ian in the form of heavy rain. One to three inches of rain will be possible mainly Friday night through Saturday. We will continue to track this storm and keep you updated over the week ahead.