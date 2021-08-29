Hurricane Ida, already a Category 4 storm, continues to strengthen ahead of Louisiana landfall Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen as it nears landfall in Louisiana. The dangerous Category 4 storm could cause “life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage, and flooding rainfall” later Sunday morning, weather officials said.

At 7 a.m. Sunday, Hurricane Ida was about 60 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 75 miles south-southeast from Grand Isle, Louisiana. Winds are now up to 150 mph, with Ida moving northwest at 15 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Ida is expected to continue moving in generally the same direction before shifting northward early Monday. It is forecasted to slow down Monday afternoon before turning northeastward Monday night, the NHC said.

The storm is forecast to strengthen a bit more before landfall, according to an advisory at 5 a.m.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the storm. Tropical-storm-force winds can reach as far as 140 miles from the center.