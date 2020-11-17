Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua as strong Category 4 storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Iota made landfall in Nicaragua as a strong Category 4 storm Monday night, the National Hurricane Center said.

At 10:45 p.m., Hurricane Iota had maximum sustained winds clocked at 155 mph — putting it at the brink of Category 5 status. It was moving onto land in a westward direction at 9 mph, the NHC said.

Iota made landfall roughly 15 miles from where Eta hit in Nicaragua less than two weeks ago.

Hurricane Iota is forecast to move inland across northern Nicaragua and southern Honduras on Tuesday.

“Iota is an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” the NHC’s 10 p.m. advisory said. It is expected to weaken rapidly as it moves over land before dissipating over Central America on Wednesday.