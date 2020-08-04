Hurricane Isaias maintains 85 mph winds with 105 mph gusts as it moves onto NC coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Isaias maintained its 85 mph sustained winds late Monday night ahead of its possible landfall near the North Carolina state line.

Its maximum sustained winds went from 70 mph at 5 p.m. to 85 mph by 9 p.m. and remained at 85 mph at 11 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Wind gusts were up to 105 mph.

Hurricane Isaias was about 50 miles southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina, and about 25 miles east-northeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as of 11 p.m.

The storm had sped up considerably — as forecast — and was moving north-northeast at 22 mph, the hurricane center said at 11 p.m., which was up from the 13 mph movement Monday afternoon.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles while tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

Isaias will remain east of the South Carolina coast before making landfall on the South Carolina coast near the North Carolina line just before midnight, NHC said.

At 11 p.m., a Storm Surge Warning was put into effect from Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina to Oregon Inlet, North Carolina.

A tornado watch was issued for Sampson County at 5 p.m. and then expanded to include several other counties along the Interstate 95 corridor.

Areas just east of the Interstate 95 corridor are forecast to receive the most rain — more than 6 in some parts — as the center of the storm will pass through the area.

Fayetteville and Cumberland County could see more than 5 inches of rain. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the area of the William O Huske Lock on the Cape Fear River – which is located just off Highway 87 south of Fayetteville.

A flash flood watch has been issued for much of central North Carolina because of heavy rainfall possible from the storm.

It remains in effect until Tuesday at 2 p.m.

As of 9 p.m., 30 counties in central, eastern, and coastal North Carolina were under a tornado watch.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina.

