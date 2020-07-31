Hurricane Isaias now forecast to be tropical storm when it reaches NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Isaias is now forecast to be a tropical storm when it reaches the North Carolina coast on Monday afternoon with winds around 70 mph.

Its track shifted slightly west at 5 p.m. while its winds remained at 75 mph. The storm slowed down even more from 16 mph to 15 mph.

The National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory said Isaias, still a Category 1 hurricane, is forecast to strengthen later Friday into early Saturday.

The storm is forecast to remain a hurricane before losing power at the end of the weekend.

CBS 17’s Wes Hohenstein said Isaias will more than likely be moving at 22 mph when it reaches North Carolina. In comparison, Hurricane Florence was traveling at 6 mph when it made landfall at Wrightsville Beach in September 2018.

Central North Carolina can expect 1 to 3 inches of rain with 30 to 50 mph winds Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency ahead of Isaias’ arrival.

NHC said the storm is 195 miles south-southeast of Nassau and is moving northwest.

A dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 3 to 5 feet above normal tide levels in areas of the Bahamas.

Isaias is forecast to slow down even more over the next 24 hours.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the east coast of Florida from Boca Raton to the Volusia/Brevard County Line.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.