Hurricane Isaias’ track moves west slightly, still includes central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Isaias is forecast to keep its hurricane status for the next several days despite its winds being measured at 75 mph Friday morning the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. update said.

The 11 a.m. forecast track moved west slightly – leaving the entire CBS 17 viewing area in the cone of uncertainty.

Isaias would reach North Carolina late Monday morning into the afternoon.

Isaias strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane late Thursday night with sustained winds of 80 mph.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, the storm has slowed in its pace toward the U.S. – now moving at 16 mph as it located 295 miles southeast of Nassau.

A hurricane watch is now in effect for parts of the Florida coast – from north of Deerfield Beach northward to the Volusia-Brevard County Line.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area.

