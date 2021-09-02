Hurricane Larry develops, expected to become major hurricane at sea

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The fifth named hurricane has developed in the central Atlantic and is expected to become a major hurricane over the coming days.

Larry is a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph. It’s located about 545 miles west-southwest of Cabo Verde Islands and is moving west around 20 mph.

The latest track has Larry becoming a major Category 4 hurricane at sea this weekend. The good news is that Larry doesn’t appear to be a threat to the United States. We’ll continue to watch it closely.

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through Nov. 30.

