Hurricane Laura now a Category 2 storm, expected to become a Category 4 Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WNCN) – Hurricane Laura is continuing to grow stronger as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico and toward the United States.

Laura reached hurricane strength early Tuesday morning. By 5 a.m. Wednesday, maximum sustained winds increased to 110 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The NHC added that “significant strengthening is forecast” and the storm should reach Category 4 strength later today.

Hurricane-force winds are currently extending outward 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds can be felt 175 miles from the center.

“Laura is forecast to become the first major hurricane – Category 3 or higher – of the season with a dangerous overnight landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday near the Louisiana-Texas border,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver said.

Laura is about 315 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and 335 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas. It’s moving northwest at about 15 mph.

On the forecast track, Laura should approach the Upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday evening and move inland near those areas Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Hurricane and storm surge warnings are in effect for portions of the northwestern Gulf Coast, meaning there is the danger of life-threatening flooding and hurricane conditions. Mandatory evacuations are underway in parts of Louisana and Texas.

The NHC warned that “Laura is becoming a large hurricane,” and said that, “the combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.”

Water could reach up to 15 feet in height in some locations if the storm hits at high tide, according to the NHC.

“The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the right of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves,” according to the 5 a.m. forecast. “This storm surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline in southwestern Louisiana and far southeastern Texas.”

Up to 15 inches of rain could fall in some locations.

Once Laura makes landfall, the NHC says “rapid weakening” is expected.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Freeport to San Luis Pass, Texas, and from San Luis Pass to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

San Luis Pass, Texas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Sargent, Texas to San Luis Pass

East of Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Mouth of the

Mississippi River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Freeport, Texas to San Luis Pass

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City, Louisiana

