Hurricane season 100 days away; what to expect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While some of us may be looking forward to warmer days, it’s also important to remember we’re only 100 days from the start of hurricane season.

So what awaits us in a short 100 days?

It’s far too early to come up with specifics, but one thing to watch over the coming months is La Niña.

La Niña is the cool phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation, or ENSO, and it’s been in place through the winter.

Forecasts expect it hold on through spring but could become more neutral by summer.

So what’s the point? The point is that these phases can impact what kind of hurricane season we could experience.

If La Niña holds on in any way, that could lead to a more active hurricane season due to less wind shear over the Atlantic.

El Niño Southern Oscillation isn’t the only factor that dictates the season — water temperatures, and whether the African Monsoon season is active can also determine the number of tropical systems.

But whether we have an active hurricane season or not, it’s important to remember that it only takes one storm to bring significant impacts.

The best thing to do now before hurricane season is to figure out the biggest risk for where you live.

In central North Carolina, we do not have the same issues as those along the coast, but strong winds, tornadoes, and flooding will be our main issues. With that in mind, it’s not a bad idea to have an insurance check-up to make sure you’re covered and remember that flood insurance is often a separate policy.

While June 1 is the official start of hurricane season, every season since 2015 has had a tropical system before that date, so think of your plan now and hope you don’t need it.

Here’s the list of names for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season:

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter