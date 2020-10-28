Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana, expected to impact central NC Thursday

COCODRIE, LOUISIANA (WNCN) – Hurricane Zeta made landfall in Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The storm, ranking as a strong Category 2 with 110 mph sustained winds, is hitting near Cocodrie, Louisiana. It is the sixth named storm to make landfall in the state this season.

Zeta’s remnants are expected to impact central North Carolina on Thursday evening.

“Hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surge imminent along portions of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi coasts,” the NHC said.

Hurricane Zeta was moving north-northeast at 24 mph. It is forecast to make a second landfall along the Mississippi coast later Wednesday evening. A faster north-northeastward motion is expected through Wednesday night. It is expected to continue to pick up speed through Thursday, the NHC said.