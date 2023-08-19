RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hilary, currently a hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean, is heading for California.

It won’t make landfall as a hurricane, but it’s on track to be the first named tropical storm to impact California since 1939.

But why is Hilary considered a hurricane while other Pacific storms are called typhoons?

It’s not strength — when sustained winds reach 74 miles an hour, that’s when a storm is considered a hurricane or a typhoon. Both spin counter-clockwise in the northern hemisphere, so there’s no meteorological difference.

The difference is where the storm is located.

East of the international date line in the Pacific Ocean from Hawaii to California, they’re still called hurricanes. But west of that in the Pacific toward Japan, then they’re called typhoons.

Typhoons are named in a similar way that hurricanes are, through yearly rotating lists. But individual countries in east and southeast Asia contribute names to that list.

The last system to cross over the date line happened just a couple weeks ago, when Hurricane Dora because Typhoon Dora.