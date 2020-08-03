Isaias keeps 70 mph winds, becomes better organized as it heads for Eastern NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Isaias became better organized while its winds held at 70 mph for the 5 p.m. Monday advisory – keeping it just below hurricane status for now, the National Hurricane Center said.

As of the 5 p.m. Monday update, Isaias has started moving a bit east and has picked up speed — heading north-northeast at 16 mph, according to the hurricane center.

Isaias was moving at 13 mph at the 11 a.m and 2 p.m. updates earlier Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

Isaias will remain east of the South Carolina coast before making landfall on the South Carolina coast just before midnight, NHC said.

The storm is forecast to regain hurricane strength and pick up more speed before landfall. It should be noted that there is little difference between a strong tropical storm or a category 1 hurricane when it comes to impacts.

As of 5 p.m., Isaias is located about 60 miles south-southeast of Charleston, and 120 miles south-southwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

A tornado watch was issued for Sampson County at 5 p.m.

Areas just east of the Interstate 95 corridor are forecast to receive the most rain — more than 6 in some parts — as the center of the storm will pass through the area.

Fayetteville and Cumberland County could see more than 5 inches of rain. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the area of the William O Huske Lock on the Cape Fear River – which is located just off Highway 87 south of Fayetteville.

A flash flood watch has been issued for much of central North Carolina because of heavy rainfall possible from the storm.

It remains in effect until Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina.

