Isaias to make landfall as hurricane on South Carolina coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Isaias’ winds held at 70 mph for its 11 a.m. advisory – keeping it a tropical storm for now, the National Hurricane Center said.

As of the 11 a.m. Monday update, Isaias is still moving to the north at 13 mph, according to the NHC.

Isaias was moving at 13mph at 8 a.m. and 9 mph at 5 a.m. Monday.

Isaias will remain east of the Georgia coast before making landfall on the South Carolina coast just before midnight, NHC said.

The storm is forecast to regain hurricane strength and pick up speed toward landfall.

As of 11 a.m., Isaias is located about 145 miles east-southeast of Brunswick County, Georgia, and 200 miles south-southwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Areas just east of the Interstate-95 corridor are forecast to receive the most rain as the center of the storm will pass through the area.

Fayetteville could see more than 5 inches of rain. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the area of the William O Huske Lock on the Cape Fear River – which is located just off Highway 87 south of Fayetteville.

A flash flood watch has been issued for much of central North Carolina because of heavy rainfall possible from the storm.

It goes into effect Monday at 2 p.m. and expires Tuesday at 2 p.m.