‘Looks a lot worse than it is’ – low pressure over eastern NC could become tropical system

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A low pressure system over eastern North Carolina has a low chance of developing into a tropical system over the next few days, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday afternoon.

The system is expected to move to the east-northeast out to the Atlantic Ocean – well south of New England – through the weekend.

CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohestein said the system will likely just bring rain to the eastern part of the state.

“This looks a lot worse than it is,” Hohenstein said.

It has a 20 to 30 percent chance of developing into a tropical system once it moves over warmer waters, according to the NHC.

Hurricane Isaias drenched parts of eastern North Carolina early last week after it made landfall at Ocean Isle Beach as a Category 1 storm.