Low pressure system likely to develop into tropical storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A low pressure system moving west in the Atlantic Ocean has a 90-percent chance of forming into a tropical cyclone over the next five days, the National Hurricane Center said.

As of Tuesday morning, the system is 500 miles east of the Windward Islands and doesn’t have a well-defined center.

NHC said data from a NOAA buoy indicates the system is “producing winds near tropical-storm-force.”

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is slated to inspect the system Tuesday afternoon.

NHC said conditions are right for the system to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next couple of days.

The Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico can expect heavy rainfall regardless of the system’s development, NHC said.

Any impact on the U.S. wouldn’t occur until next week.