RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen Tuesday evening and now has sustained winds of 120 miles per hour 230 miles south of Sarasota, Florida.

The storm is starting to slow down, moving north at 10 mph, but is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 as it moves into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday near or south of Tampa, Florida.

Over a foot of rain is possible across Florida, along with storm surge up to 12 feet.

Hurricane Ian is expected to weaken to a tropical storm on Friday and move up into east Georgia, potentially briefly back into the Atlantic, and will then slow down as it moves toward upstate South Carolina Saturday.

Ian is forecast to be a tropical depression Saturday in the North Carolina mountains with highest winds all the way down to 30 mph.

North Carolina will likely have indirect impacts from Hurricane Ian in the form of heavy rain. Two to four inches of rain are possible Friday through Sunday. Winds will be gusts from 20-30 mph are possible Friday through Sunday, but not strong enough to cause widespread damage or power outages.

We will continue to track this storm and keep you updated over the week ahead.