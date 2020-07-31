Mandatory evacuation ordered for Ocracoke Island ahead of Hurricane Isaias

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WNCN) – Hyde County officials on Friday afternoon issued a mandatory evacuation order for Ocracoke Island ahead of Hurricane Isaias’ arrival next week.

The Ocracoke Control Group met at 9 a.m. Friday to discuss the necessity of evacuation for the island and recommended that the Hyde County Board of Commissioners issue a mandatory evacuation, according to a release from the county.

The board of commissioners ordered a mandatory visitor evacuation of the island that went into effect at noon. A mandatory resident and nonresident property owner evacuation will be effective at 6 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

Entry to the island “is currently restricted to residents, homeowners, vendors, and other essential personnel requested by Federal, State, or County officials until the evacuation orders begin,” according to the release.

In order to access the island, you will need a re-entry pass “or adequate documentation on the vehicle” in order for your vehicle to be allowed on any ferries heading to the island.

Once the evacuation order is active, only emergency personnel can enter the island.

The 11 a.m. forecast track moved west slightly – leaving the entire CBS 17 viewing area in the cone of uncertainty.

Isaias strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane late Thursday night with sustained winds of 80 mph.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, the storm has slowed in its pace toward the U.S. – now moving at 16 mph as it located 295 miles southeast of Nassau.

According to the release, “The first impacts from this system will likely be increased swell/rip current risks beginning today and continuing through early next week.”

The earliest time of tropical storm force winds in the area is predicted for Sunday night, the release states.

According to the current forecast, Isaias would reach North Carolina late Monday morning into the afternoon.

