Most of North Carolina remains in forecast path of Tropical Storm Elsa

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While our weather will be quiet for the rest of your Fourth of July Weekend, Tropical Storm Elsa is still projected to impact North Carolina later next week. The National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. advisory on Sunday keeps most of the state in the forecast cone.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, Elsa was a strong tropical storm with 65 mph winds and is moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center says Elsa may strengthen slightly today, but gradual weakening is expected tonight and into Monday as Elsa moves over Cuba.

The storm is currently 85 miles east of Kingston, Jamaica. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.

“An additional decrease in forward speed is expected later today, followed by a turn toward the northwest tonight or Monday,” the National Hurricane Center wrote Sunday morning.

Elsa is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, after Ana, Bill, Claudette and Danny.

Dr. Philip Klotzbach with Colorado State University said Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record. The previous record was set last year by Edouard, which formed July 6.

For parts of southern Haiti and Jamaica, rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches with some totals of 15 inches are possible. Cuba could see 5 to 10 inches with higher amounts near 15 inches possible.

Right now, the current track brings impacts from Elsa to central North Carolina later Wednesday into Thursday. Main impacts would be rain and breezy conditions. Keep checking back for updates on Elsa in the coming days.