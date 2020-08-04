Multiple homes burn on Ocean Isle Beach as Hurricane Isaias makes landfall

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple fires broke out at Ocean Isle Beach late Monday as Hurricane Isaias made landfall, WECT reports.

Isaias came onshore at Ocean Isle Beach around 11 p.m. – not too long after, several house fires were reported, Mayor Debbie Smith told WECT.

Four fires were reported on Driftwood Drive and another on East 4th Street, Smith said.

The mayor said floodwaters are up to three feet deep in some portions of the island.

Crews are responding to the fires. It is unclear the extent of the damage to the homes.