RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Basin continues to remain active as we close out the first month of the 2022 Hurricane Season.

We are closely monitoring three systems for potential development over the next five days.

Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 is currently located in the Caribbean, moving west around 21 mph.

It has not yet developed a closed low-level circulation which is a necessary criteria for it to become a named tropical system.

However, it is still getting better organized and will likely become Tropical Storm Bonnie by Friday as it enters the central Caribbean.

A tropical low pressure system in the northern Gulf of Mexico is also showing signs of development.

Though this system does have a closed low level circulation, it does not have strong enough winds to meet criteria for a named system.

The National Hurricane Center says there is a 40% chance this system becomes a depression or storm before making landfall later this weekend.

Regardless of development, it will bring much needed rain to drought-stricken eastern Texas.

Farther out in the Central Atlantic, there is another tropical wave which continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

There is a low chance (30%) of tropical development with this system.

North Carolina Tropical Weather Potential

…Next 48 hours: None

…Next 7 days: <2%