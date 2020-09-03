Nana strengthens into a Category 1 hurricane ahead of overnight landfall in Belize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Nana strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday, according to data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters.
The storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as of 11 p.m. Wednesday, is expected to make landfall along the coast of Belize overnight, the National Hurricane Center said.
Hurricane Nana was moving west at 16 mph, according to the NHC’s 11 p.m. alert. A westward or west-southwestward turn motion is forecast Wednesday night and into Thursday. It will make landfall along Belize’s coast then move inland over Belize and Guatemala on Thursday.
Rapid weakening is expected as Nana moves inland Thursday.
Nana is the fifth hurricane of the season.
