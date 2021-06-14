System off NC coast forecast to be Tropical Storm Bill by end of Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Hurricane Center said a tropical system off the coast of North Carolina is forecast to strengthen to Tropical Storm Bill by the end of Monday.

As of 11 a.m., the system was located 105 miles east of Cape Hatteras with 35 mph winds, NHC said.

The system is moving northeast at 35 mph which means it could be off the Maryland coast when it forms into Tropical Storm Bill.

NHC said there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect in related to the depression.

Tropical Depression Two will become Tropical Storm Bill by the end of the day. Thankfully Central North Carolina will have no impacts from this storm as it moves out to sea. pic.twitter.com/MxPhDIv3U3 — Rachel Duensing (@wx_rachelj) June 14, 2021

“The system should begin to weaken by Tuesday night and is expected to dissipate on Wednesday,” NHC said.

A new advisory on the tropical system is slated to be released at 5 p.m.

The system of North Carolina’s coast is one of three the NHC is currently watching.