National Hurricane Center watching 2 disturbances for potential development

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center is now watching two disturbances ahead of the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season on June 1.

The newest disturbance is in the Gulf of Mexico and has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days. The surface trough and mid to upper-level disturbance are producing an area of showers and thunderstorms.

Though it has a low chance of development and regardless of development, the disturbance could produce heavy rainfall over portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana over the next few days.

Several hundred miles east of Bermuda, a non-tropical low pressure is likely to form into a sub-tropical cyclone later Friday or Saturday. It would be named Ana, the first name on the 2021 Atlantic hurricane name list.

Any development would be short-lived as the disturbance will move over colder waters by later Saturday or Sunday.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. NOAA is predicting an “active” hurricane season but does not believe we’ll see a historic season as we saw during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.