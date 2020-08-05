NC Isaias survivor recounts tornado that killed 2

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – 9 On Your Side’s Angie Quezada introduces us to a man who rushed to help neighbors who are like family during a tornado that hit Tuesday morning as a result of Hurricane Isaias.

“I thought everyone was dead until we started searching and found everybody,” said the man known as Uncle Mike.

Early on Tuesday, winds blasted through his window on Morning Road, shattering glass and tossing debris. Uncle Mike didn’t hide – he ran to help his neighbors.

“I seen my next-door neighbor walking down the path and he was running and shining his flashlight,” explained Mike.

He learned his cousin was missing.

“She got thrown to the next trailer,” said Mike.

One search, then another, Uncle Mike fought the elements. He kept searching as first responders picked their way into the park.

“I thank the Lord for everybody and I told him, ‘Thank you for letting me live and for letting me find people that were thrown in ditches and all that, and in the field,'” said Uncle Mike.

Unfortunately, the tornado killed two people and injure multiple others at a mobile home park near Windsor.

CBS 17 contributed to this report.

