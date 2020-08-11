Newest tropical depression forms in Atlantic, forecast to become tropical storm by Wednesday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new tropical depression formed in the tropical Atlantic Ocean Tuesday and could be a tropical storm by Wednesday night, the National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical Depression 11 is located more than 1,100 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Its maximum sustained winds are 35 mph, according to the advisory issued around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Some strengthening is forecast in the next 48 hours.

It is expected to become a tropical storm by Wednesday night, the NHC said.

Josephine is the next name in the NHC’s queue. If it reaches tropical storm status, it would be the 10th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season.

The last was Hurricane Isaias, which made landfall on the North Carolina coast as a Category 1 storm on Aug. 4.

