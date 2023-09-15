RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are three tropical systems being watched in the Atlantic by the National Hurricane Center, including Hurricane Lee which is already beginning to impact New England.

HURRICANE LEE

At 11 a.m. on Friday, Hurricane Lee remained a category 1 storm about 395 miles SSE of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Lee is barely holding on to its hurricane strength as winds have reduced to 80 mph, but regardless, it remains a large and powerful storm. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin across parts of coastal New England Friday afternoon.

Lee is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge, and cause beach erosion along coastal New England. In coastal North Carolina, Lee continues to produce dangerous rip currents and large waves.

TROPICAL STORM MARGOT

Margot lost its hurricane strength in the 11 a.m. advisory on Friday and remains in the far northern Atlantic. Forecasters with the NHC expect Margot to gradually weaken over the next couple of days as vertical wind shear increases and the cyclone moves into a dry and stable airmass.

Margot is not a threat to the U.S.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FIFTEEN

Our next named storm, Nigel, could come as early as Friday night. Tropical Depression Fifteen formed in the central Atlantic at 11 a.m. on Friday. It is expected to become our next named storm and become a major hurricane by next week well northeast of the Lesser Antilles.

A subtropical ridge over the central Atlantic should steer the tropical system northwest over the coming days, according to the NHC. Forecasters believe it will undergo rapid intensification over very warm waters next week.

Models are in good agreement that the tropical system would turn north and away from the U.S. but it’s way too early to make that call. The CBS 17 Storm Team will be watching it closely.