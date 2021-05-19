NHC watching low near Bermuda for development in next 5 days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season could see development ahead of the official start of the hurricane season on June 1.

Right now, the National Hurricane Center is watching a non-topical low-pressure system in the North Atlantic.

The low is forecast to develop by late Thursday near Bermuda and has a 30 percent chance of development over the next five days.

Regardless of development, it will continue out to sea.

The first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will be Ana.