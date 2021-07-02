North Carolina now in forecast path of Hurricane Elsa

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Elsa, currently churning in the Atlantic Ocean, is now projected to impact part of North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 p.m. Friday advisory.

What’s left of the storm, which was a Category 1 hurricane Friday night, is forecast to reach North Carolina Wednesday morning. It could still have wind speeds of 40 mph.

On Friday night, Hurricane Elsa weakened a bit with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph after maintaining 85 mph speeds throughout most of the day. It is expected to strengthen again over the next 24 hours. It was about 395 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic.

Hurricane Elsa was moving west-northwest at about 29 mph, the NHC said.

Elsa is expected to continue moving in roughly the same direction through the weekend. A decrease in forward speed is expected in the next two days, followed by a turn northwest Sunday night or Monday morning, the advisory said.

On its current track, Elsa will move across the eastern Caribbean Sea Friday night and near the southern coast of Hispaniola by Saturday night.

According to the NHC, the forecast uncertainty is higher than usual because Elsa could potentially interact with the Greater Antilles this weekend – just one of the obstacles the storm faces before reaching the U.S.

Elsa is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, after Ana, Bill, Claudette and Danny.

Dr. Philip Klotzbach with Colorado State University said Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record. The previous record was set last year by Edouard, which formed July 6.

Puerto Rico is forecast to receive 1 to 3 inches of rain with localized amounts of 5 inches expected late Friday into Saturday.