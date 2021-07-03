Nearly all of NC in forecast path as Elsa retains tropical storm status

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While our weather will be quiet for the Fourth of July Weekend, now Tropical Storm Elsa is still projected to impact North Carolina later next week. The National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory on Saturday has much of the state in the forecast cone.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Elsa was a strong tropical storm with 70 mph winds. No drastic change in strength is expected through Saturday night, but some weakening is forecast Sunday and Monday as the tropical system moves near Hispaniola and over Cuba.

The hurricane is currently 195 miles east of Kingston, Jamaica.

Tropical Storm Elsa was moving west-northwest at about 28 mph, the NHC said.

Elsa is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, after Ana, Bill, Claudette and Danny.

Dr. Philip Klotzbach with Colorado State University said Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record. The previous record was set last year by Edouard, which formed July 6.

Puerto Rico is forecast to receive 1 to 3 inches of rain with localized amounts of 5 inches expected.

There is still uncertainty with Elsa and potential impacts here in central North Carolina. Keep checking back for updates on Elsa and what to expect here at home.