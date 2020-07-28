Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 now more likely to become tropical storm, NHC says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 is forecast to become a tropical storm later Tuesday or early Wednesday as it moves over the Leeward Islands and towards Puerto Rico, the National Hurricane Center said.

The NHC’s 5 p.m. update put the system is 435 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands. It has winds of 40 mph and is moving west-northwest near 23 mph.

The NHC’s first forecast track released Tuesday morning shows the system could affect Florida.

The 11 a.m. update from NHC revealed a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tropical Storm warnings are also in effect for places like St. Maarten, Saba, St. Kitts and Antigua.

“A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours,” NHC said.

NHC said Puerto Rico is likely to receive 3 to 6 inches of rain.

If the storm strengthens enough, it would be named “Isaias.”

A Hurricane Hunter aircraft flew into the storm at 2 p.m. for better data readings.