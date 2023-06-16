RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A tropical depression that formed over the weekend has turned into Tropical Storm Bret.

According to the National Hurricane Center, strengthening is expected to continue as it continues west, and Tropical Storm Bret could become a hurricane over the next couple of days.

The maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 miles per hour with higher gusts. The system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles by late this week.

The development happened just before noon on Monday after forecasters found the area of low pressure had become better organized between Africa and the Lesser Antilles. Winds are sustained at 35 mph and is close to becoming a tropical storm, which needs winds sustained of at least 39 mph. It is moving westward at 21 mph.

The latest forecast track has the tropical depression moving over the Lesser Antilles as a category 1 hurricane and approaching Puerto Rico by this weekend.

We will watch this closely for potential impacts to Lesser Antilles later this week but impacts to North Carolina at this time do not look likely. Monday model runs have the tropical system curving north either near Puerto Rico or before. (Remember: the spaghetti plots, as shown below, tell us only the possible path of the storm, not the strength.)

The next wave is just emerging off the coast of Africa, south of the Cabo Verde Islands. The wave is producing showers and storms. Some slow development is possible as it moves west across the Atlantic this week. The chance of development has increased to a 30% within the next 48 hours, and 40% within the next 7 days.



Where do we normally see development in the month of June?

For the month of June, tropical development often occurs in the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea. Tropical development off the coast of Africa doesn’t typically get going until after August.

2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

NOAA is forecasting 12-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 1 -4 major hurricanes for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which is considered a near-normal hurricane season.

So far this year, we have had one named storm. Tropical storm Arlene formed in the Gulf of Mexico in late May but did not impact the U.S. The next named storm will be Bret.

The 2023 hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.