Record 2020 hurricane season officially ends, but more storms are possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The record-setting 2020 Atlantic hurricane season came to an end as November wrapped up, but even more storms could form early in December.

The season devastated the Gulf coast and taught everyone some new letters of the Greek alphabet. Officially running from June 1 to Nov. 30, the season started with Arthur in May two weeks before the season officially started.

Now, as December begins, there is another non-tropical area of low pressure in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean that could become the 31st named storm of the season. If the system gets a name, it would be Kappa, the 10th letter of the Greek alphabet.

As of Nov. 30, the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has had 30 named storms, breaking the old record of 28 in 2005. After going through the first 21 named storms and Wilfred, which formed the second week of September, it was time to use the Greek alphabet to name storms. It was only the second time on record that had to be done, with the first coming in 2005.

The past six months of 2020 also produced nine named storms in the Gulf of Mexico. Six named storms impacted Louisiana, but it was Laura and Delta that did the most damage. They hit Louisiana as a Category 4 and Category 2 hurricane, respectively, in nearly the same spot, just six weeks apart.

North Carolina and most of the east coast avoided a devastating season. Isaias was the only hurricane to hit North Carolina and the east coast during the season. Hurricane Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the North Carolina coast in early August. The only two other storms to hit the east coast were Tropical Storms Bertha and Fay.

There were a total of 12 landfalling named storms in the continental United States in 2020, which is the most on record.

There were a total of 13 hurricanes during the season, six of which became major hurricanes.

The 2021 hurricane season begins June 1 with the first name on the list being Ana.