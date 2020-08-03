Sampson County enacting state of emergency ahead of Isaias; 4 shelters opening

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Sampson County will open four shelters Monday afternoon ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias’ arrival in North Carolina.

The announcement comes with Sampson County officials’ decision to enact a state of emergency Monday afternoon. There is no curfew associated with the declaration.

Sampson County officials are issuing a voluntary evacuation order for Franklin Township, more specifically the area south of Highway 411 from Harrells to Clear Run and the areas south of Highway 41, effective at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Other county residents are urged to shelter in place, stay with family or friends, or find a hotel before utilizing a shelter to help reduce the risk of potential COVID-19 exposure.

“It is particularly important for those who have tested positive for COVID or have had potential exposure to someone positive to shelter in place if safe to do so,” the county said in a release.

The shelters open at 4 p.m.

Locations:

Union High School – 1189 Kader Merritt Rd.

Clinton High School – 340 Indiantown Rd.

Fisher Drive Adult Day Health Center (special needs sheltering only)

Sampson County Animal Shelter, 168 Agriculture Place (pet sheltering only)

Pets, other than service animals, will not be allowed in general population shelters.

Those persons with special medical needs should contact the Office of Emergency Services at

(910) 592-8996 and ask to speak with the Shelter Branch Coordinator regarding special needs

sheltering.

“Isaias is expected to bring 4-5 inches of rain to Sampson County, causing both flash flooding in the

northern portions of the County and river flooding in the southern portions of the County,” county officials said in a release.