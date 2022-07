RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After four days of waiting, the tropical disturbance in the Caribbean was finally upgraded to Tropical Storm Bonnie.

As of 9:15am, Bonnie has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west at 18 mph.

The National Hurricane Center expects Bonnie to deliver heavy rains to Nicaragua and Costa Rica later today and tomorrow.

Bonnie is expected to weaken to a tropical depression as it moves inland, then re-strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane in the Eastern Pacific.