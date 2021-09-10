Sept. 10 marks the climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season

The calendar says Sept. 10 and that means Friday marks the climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.

This is when the Atlantic Basin has had the most hurricanes and named storms throughout the years as conditions are ripe for tropical formation across a wide range of real estate.

Taking a look at the graph below, you can see that from August to October is when we see the majority of named storms and hurricanes.

Now, this doesn’t mean we will always have a named storm on Sept. 10, but there’s a good chance for some tropical activity.

As of Sept. 10, there have been 13 named storms.

To put it in perspective, the 30-year average for the 13th named storm to form is Oct. 24.

Five of those 13 named storms this season reached hurricane status.

Three have reached major hurricane status, which is category 3 or higher.

Seven of those named storms have made landfall on U.S. soil.

That list includes Claudette, Danny, Elsa, Fred, Henri, Ida, and now Mindy.

Although central North Carolina hasn’t had any direct impacts so far this season, there is still a long way to go in the official season, which runs through Nov. 30.

It’s always a good idea to review your preparedness plan now to make sure you and your family are ready later.