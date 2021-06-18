System in Gulf may not strengthen to named storm but will still bring NC rain

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A potential tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico hasn’t strengthened to a tropical storm yet but its impact on North Carolina remains the same.

“No matter what happens with the name, we are getting rain in North Carolina on Sunday and Monday,” CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein said Friday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is 125 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

The system is moving north at 16 mph and is forecast to move in a more north-northeast direction over the next day or so.

The NHC said the system will make landfall along the north-central Gulf Coast Friday night or early Saturday before curving towards the Carolinas.

“Satellite images and surface observations indicate that the circulation is gradually becoming better defined, and the system still is likely to become a tropical or subtropical storm before landfall,” NHC said.

Little change in strength is forecast through landfall.

The system was expected to build to be Tropical Storm Claudette but hasn’t organized enough to do so.