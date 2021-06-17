System in Gulf of Mexico likely to strengthen to tropical storm, dump rain on NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Potential Tropical Cyclone Three has developed and is currently over the southwest part of the Gulf of Mexico, but it is forecast to affect North Carolina early next week.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the potential cyclone is 475 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana and moving north at just 9 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said the system will begin to move faster towards the north into the weekend and some strengthening is likely through Friday.

It currently has winds of 30 mph with higher gusts.

The cyclone is currently forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Claudette – which will bring wet weather to North Carolina.

Some rain from Claudette could arrive Sunday but Monday looks like the wettest day for North Carolina.

In addition to rain, North Carolina could also see windy conditions. The system will be moving fast enough where it won’t bring major flooding or stick around that long, but it will have some impact.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for: