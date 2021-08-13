Tracking Tropical Depression Fred and Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The tropics are starting to heat up as we track Tropical Depression Fred along with new Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven.

Fred remains a tropical depression as it moves along the northern coast of Cuba.

AS of 11 a.m. Friday, Fred is about 270 miles southeast of Key West.

The latest track shows Fred near the Florida Keys on Saturday, then near the west coast of the Florida Peninsula Saturday night and into Sunday.

Fred is still forecast to become a tropical storm again by Saturday.

Also at 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center issued the first advisory for Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven, which is currently over the central tropical Atlantic and about 840 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

This system is forecast to become a tropical storm by Saturday. The next name on the list is Grace.

The track shows the tropical system approaching the Leeward Islands on Saturday, then approaching the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Sunday night and into Monday.