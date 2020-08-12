Tropical Depression 11 forms in Atlantic, expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression 11 formed in the Atlantic Tuesday night and is forecast to become the next named system, Tropical Storm Josephine, later today, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the system is about 1,405 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
It is moving west at 15 mph.
It will continue west through Wednesday and head west-northwest at a similar speed tonight and throughout the rest of the week, the NHC said. Forecasters predict the system will gradually strengthen over the next 48 hours and become a tropical storm later today.
Although the storm may strengthen to a Tropical Storm Wednesday, wind shear and dry air are expected to weaken the system this weekend.
