Tropical Depression 13 forecast to reach Florida as hurricane

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Depression 13 is now forecast to be a hurricane as it approaches Florida on Monday.

The cone still has a chance for it to move up east of Florida but as of now, most models taking it into the Gulf of Mexico.

The depression is likely to become Tropical Storm Laura by Friday.

The National Hurricane Center said long-range track and intensity forecasts are more uncertain than usual since the system could move over parts of the Greater Antilles before reaching the U.S.