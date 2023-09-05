The thirteenth tropical system in the Atlantic this year formed Tuesday morning between the Leeward Islands and the west coast of Africa.

It’s expected to become the third major hurricane of the 2023 season. The National Hurricane Center expects T.D. 13 to become Tropical Storm Lee by tomorrow morning and Hurricane Lee by Thursday morning. It will turn into a major hurricane by this weekend and likely pass the Leeward Islands to the north.

T.D. 13’s Track as of 11 a.m. Tuesday

The five day forecast track takes future Lee to northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico by Sunday. From there, future Lee’s track is uncertain, but most long range computer forecast models curve the system to the north next week, avoiding a potential U.S. landfall. But given its distance from the U.S. and its expected intensity, this is a storm that will be worth keeping an eye on.

The CBS 17 Storm Team is monitoring T.D. 13 and will bring you the latest on air and online.