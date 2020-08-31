Tropical Depression 15 forms off North Carolina coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Depression 15 has formed off the coast of North Carolina with winds of 35 mph.

Just before 4 p.m., a Hurricane Hunter aircraft investigated the system and measured it moving away from the coast at 10 mph with 45 mph winds.

The National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory updated that wind speed to 35 mph.

Swells generated by the depression will likely cause life-threatening rip current conditions along the Outer Banks through Tuesday.

As of 5 pm., the system is 190 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras.

The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm on Tuesday. It would then be given the name “Nana.”