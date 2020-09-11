Tropical Depression 19 forms, expected to become Sally

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Depression 19 has formed just east of the coast of Florida.
According to the National Hurricane Center, heavy rainfall is expected to produce isolated flash flooding over portions of central and southern Florida and prolong existing minor river flooding in the Tampa Bay area.
Tropical storm conditions are possible Friday night along the southeast Florida coast and is forecast to strengthen to near hurricane intensity by early next week, the National Hurricane Center says.
