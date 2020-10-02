Tropical Depression 25 forms in the northwest Caribbean

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Tropical Depression 25 formed Friday morning over the Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center said.

The 11 a.m. advisory from the NHC said the storm was moving northwest at 9 miles per hour and is forecast strengthen into a tropical storm by Saturday morning.

The next name on the list is Gamma. This would be the third name in the Greek alphabet. We have only made it into the Greek alphabet once, back in 2005.

The storm is expected to be near the northeastern part of the Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday. Tropical Storm Warnings and Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for parts of the Yucatan Peninsula.

The National Hurricane Center said the system is expected to produce heavy rainfall of four to eight inches with isolated higher amounts possible for parts of the Yucatan Peninsula and far western Cuba.

Rainfall amounts of eight to twelve inches with some amounts near 20 inches are possible for several Mexican states. This could result in life-threatening flash flooding over portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, far western Cuba and in several Mexican states.