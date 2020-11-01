Tropical Storm Eta forms in Caribbean, expected to become hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed Saturday in the central Caribbean Sea and it became Tropical Storm Eta by late Saturday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tropical Depression 29 emerged Saturday afternoon about 315 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica.

Tropical Storm Eta later formed, tying the record for most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center says the system reached maximum sustained winds of 40 mph late Saturday.

It’s centered 270 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms.

This is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there was a storm that should have gotten a name but didn’t.

Hurricane season still has a month to go, ending Nov. 30. And in 2005, Zeta formed in the end of December.