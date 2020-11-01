MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed Saturday in the central Caribbean Sea and it became Tropical Storm Eta by late Saturday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tropical Depression 29 emerged Saturday afternoon about 315 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica.
Tropical Storm Eta later formed, tying the record for most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season.
The National Hurricane Center says the system reached maximum sustained winds of 40 mph late Saturday.
It’s centered 270 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms.
This is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there was a storm that should have gotten a name but didn’t.
Hurricane season still has a month to go, ending Nov. 30. And in 2005, Zeta formed in the end of December.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Duke routs UNC Charlotte 53-19 for 1st win in 3 home games
- Woman arrested after officers seize drugs, guns in Asheville following ‘suspicious persons’ call, police say
- Tropical Storm Eta forms in Caribbean, expected to become hurricane
- Biden, Pres. Trump campaigns continue into the final weekend of the presidential race
- Virginia Tech builds lead then holds on to down Louisville 42-35