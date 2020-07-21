Tropical Depression 7 forms in Atlantic, could become ‘Gonzalo’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The seventh tropical depression of the season formed Tuesday afternoon in the central Atlantic Ocean.

There is no threat to land in the immediate future, but strengthening is likely in the next 24 hours and a tropical storm could form.

If it gets a name, it would be Tropical Storm Gonzalo and if it forms before July 24, it will be the earliest seventh named storm on record.

The current record for the earliest “G” named storm formation in the Atlantic is Gert, which formed July 24, 2005.

As of 5 p.m., the depression is moving a west-northwest at 8 mph. The system is forecast to turn to the west and pick up speed through Wednesday.

That motion should continue through Friday.

Its maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with some higher gusts.