Tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico, forecast to become Tropical Storm Wilfred

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Depression 22 formed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday night, according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
The storm was located about 330 miles southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande River. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, the advisory said.
The depression is moving in a northeast direction at about 5 mph. It is expected to “generally meander” in the western Gulf of Mexico into the weekend, the NHC said.
The storm could become a Tropical Storm Wilfred by Friday.
